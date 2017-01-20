The global IoT event will arrive in London next week for the first event of the 2017 World Series. The flagship show will take place in London's Olympia and is set to host 6,000 attendees, 150+ exhibitors, 200 speakers, 7 conference tracks, a live hackathon and start-up incubator! The IoT Tech Expo will also host events in Berlin and Silicon Valley later this year.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005247/en/

Industry leaders from the likes of Shell, Verizon, ARM, PTC, Heathrow and John Deere will be sharing their knowledge and experiences at the IoT Tech Expo Global in London on the 23-24th January (Photo: Business Wire)

Taking place on the 23-24th January, the IoT Tech Expo Global will explore the entire IoT ecosystem, and with so many unmissable panel sessions to cover, here's a hand-picked selection of highlights from each conference track:

Smart Cities

'Smart Cities Need Smart Utilities' is a panel that looks to understand that link between, utilities, infrastructure and government. The track features speakers from City of Stockholm, Ghent, BMW, Arup, Hypercat more

Connected Industry

From 'Creating a Competitive Edge Within the IIoT' to 'Digitalising Heavy Industry', via more drilled-down topics such as 'The Future of the Smart Farm', the Industrial Internet of Things is going to stay on everyone's radar. Speakers from John Deere, JCB, ARM, Thyssenkrupp, Rolls-Royce, DHL, Maersk more

Connected Living

The connected home needs little publicity, but 'Connected spaces using the IoT in Public' will explore the bridge between the home and its surroundings/environment. What next for beacons, BLE, open data and the rest? Ft Heathrow Airport, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, SSE, o2 more

Data Security

Rigorous advances in data and security are crucial for IoT success beyond 2017. 'An E2E approach to tackling data security challenges of the IoT' ensures just that: analysis of supply chain pain points to make IoT more robust while maximising its data potential. Ft Qlik, Barclays, Bank of Ireland, British Gas more.

Connected Services

'How is the IoT shaping consumer-brand relationships in retail and beyond?' is the question that speakers from Shell, Qlik and more will look to answer and discuss on the afternoon of Day 1.

Developing for the IoT

'Discovering the World of Connectivity Unlocking the Promise of IoT' is a panel that not only serves as a primer for new developers, but also a touchpoint for more IoT-experienced businesses to galvanise and push ahead with their initiatives. Ft. PTC, LoRa Alliance, Reliance, Ubuntu, Amazon Alexa, Bluetooth more.

IoT Innovations Technologies

What is 'The Role of Hackers in Innovating within IoT Security'? This panel will explore a sensitive but important issue about how, by thinking like a greyhat, you could save your idea and your data through experimental innovation. Track features Verizon, BP, Johnson Controls, FC Barcelona, Team GB, Sky, SL Benfica more.

There are just a few days left to register for the IoT Tech Expo Global in London on the 23-24th January! There are Free Expo Passes and all-access Gold Passes available.

Click here to view the full agenda and register for the IoT Tech Expo Global.

To learn more about the IoT Tech Expo World Series, visit the corresponding sites:

IoT Tech Expo Global 23-24th January, Olympia, London

IoT Tech Expo Europe 1-2nd June, Estrel, Berlin

IoT Tech Expo North America 29-30th November, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

For speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries please contact the team at enquiries@iottechexpo.com or call on +44 (0) 117 980 9023.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About IoT Tech Expo

The IoT Tech Expo World Series (www.iottechexpo.com) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Internet of Things arena. It bringstogether key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Health, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005247/en/

Contacts:

IoT Tech Expo

Sarah Wheeler

+44117 980 9023

sarah@iottechexpo.com