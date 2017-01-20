US Government and Military Satellite Market 2017, Forecast to 2022: The US Government Accounted for $1.34 Billion in Purchases of Commercial Satellite Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Government and Military Satellite Market, Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The US government is the single largest purchaser of commercial satellite services in the world, and accounted for $1.34 billion in 2015.

Global tensions and military conflicts around the world are driving the need for surveillance and information sharing. Thus, satellite demand fluctuates significantly with global US relations; however, many of these regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, remain consistent, high-demand locations for US military satellite communications (SATCOM).



As a result, these contracts are highly competitive, with many organizations custom tailoring new satellites and ground hardware to meet the unique needs of the US government/military. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%, this market is stable but is expected to average $53.78 million per year through 2022.

This research estimates the base year market size by revenue generated through US government spending, future growth estimation through 2022, and forecast breakouts for military and on-military as well as for Department of Information Systems Agency (DISA) and non-DISA. The base year for this research is 2015 and is accompanied by a forecast spanning from 2016 to 2022.



Also included is the base year market share for consumer satellite operators, namely Iridium, Inmarsat, SES, Eutelsat, Intelsat, and Telesat. The global regions discussed are grouped by North America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

Key Questions This Study Will Answer:



How will the government and military satellite market grow throughout the forecast period?

What economic, political, and technological factors are impacting this market?

What military trends are driving new adoption for satellite technology?

What regions will be important/account for more US government and military spending on satellite technology?

Who are the market participants and what does the competitive landscape look like?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Definitions



3. Market Overview



5 Major Growth Opportunities



4. Drivers and Restraints-Government and Military Satellite Market



5. Forecasts and Trends-Government and Military Satellite Market



6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Government and Military Satellite Market



7. US Government and Military Satellite Growth Opportunities

8. The Last Word



Companies Featured

Iridium

Inmarsat

SES

Eutelsat

Intelsat

Telesat

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6m6gjk/us_government_and

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716