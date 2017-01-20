Saudi Arabia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Report 2000-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Saudi Arabia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2021: Market Forecasts for Oil Storage, Pipelines and Gas Processing" report to their offering.

The report provides oil production, consumption and exports from 2000 to 2020. The report also provides natural gas production and consumption from 2000 to 2020. It also provides historic oil and gas reserves for the period 2000 to 2015. Further, the report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in Saudi Arabia till 2021. The report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country's midstream sector

Scope

- Historic and forecast of oil data related to production, consumption and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

- Historic and forecast of natural gas data related to production and consumption for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

- Updated information related to all active and planned oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country's midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



2.1 What is This Report About?



2.2 Market Definition

3 Saudi Arabia Energy Sector



3.1 Saudi Arabia Energy Sector, Market Overview



3.2 Saudi Arabia Energy Sector, Oil



3.3 Saudi Arabia Energy Sector, Gas



4 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry



4.1 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Key Data



4.2 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Overview



4.3 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Operations



4.4 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Major Companies



4.5 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity Share by Area



4.6 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Storage Capacity by Terminal



4.7 Saudi Arabia Oil Storage Industry, Asset Details

5 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry



5.1 Saudi Arabia Oil Pipelines



5.2 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipeline Length by Company



5.3 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Crude Oil Pipelines



5.4 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipeline Length by Company



5.5 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Petroleum Products Pipelines



5.6 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Oil Pipelines Asset Details



5.7 Saudi Arabia Gas Pipelines



5.8 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipeline Length by Company



5.9 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Natural Gas Pipelines



5.10 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Gas Pipelines Asset Details



6 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry



6.1 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Key Data



6.2 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Overview



6.3 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity by Company



6.4 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Processing Plant Number by Facility Type



6.5 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Capacity Contribution of Various Provinces



6.6 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Gas Processing Capacity



6.7 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Planned Gas Processing Capacity



6.8 Saudi Arabia Gas Processing Industry, Asset Details

7 Recent Contracts



7.1 Detailed Contract Summary



8 Financial Deals Landscape



8.1 Detailed Deal Summary



9 Recent Developments



9.1 Other Significant Developments



9.2 New Contracts Announcements

10 Appendix

