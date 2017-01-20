sprite-preloader
Freitag, 20.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

82,56 Euro		 +0,443
+0,54 %
WKN: 853390 ISIN: AN8068571086 Ticker-Symbol: SCL 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,53
81,10
13:31
80,72
81,10
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED82,56+0,54 %