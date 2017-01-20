With effect from January 25, 2017, the subscription rights in Karo Pharma AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 7, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KARO TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009548050 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131614 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from January 25, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Karo Pharma AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including February 20, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: KARO BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009548068 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 131615 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Andreas Jensen, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.