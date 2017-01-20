

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $379 billion, or $0.27 per share. This was down from $819 billion, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $7.11 billion. This was down from $7.74 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $379 Bln. vs. $819 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -53.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.27 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -58.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q4): $7.11 Bln vs. $7.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX