Worldwide Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market is Expected to be Worth US$4.3 bn by 2024: Efforts to Reduce Incidental Errors Ensure Swift Uptake | TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The top three players leading the pack in the global healthcare natural language processing market held a share of 41% in 2015. IBM Corporation, Apple, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation emerged as the leading players due to ongoing investments in research and development of NLP technologies for the healthcare sector. In the coming years, players are expected to focus on delivering text mining, advanced analytics, and cognitive intelligence for efficient handling of healthcare data to stay ahead of the competition, states Transparency Market Research.

According to the research report, the global healthcare natural language processing market is expected to be worth US$4.3 bn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$936 mn in 2015. During the forecast years of 2016 and 2024, the global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 18.8%.

Download PDF brochure for this Report:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18554

North America to Remain Ahead as Region Embraces Technological Advancements

In terms of geography, the global healthcare natural language processing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Out of these, North America is expected to lead the global market in the coming years due to growing technological advancements and a strong presence of NLP companies in the region. By the end of 2024, the global market is expected to acquire a share of 38.2% in the global market.

On the basis of technology, the global market is segmented into machine translation, automatic summarization, information extraction, and text and voice processing. Analysts state that the machine translation and information extraction collectively held a dominant share in the global market in 2016. However, in the forecast period, text and voice processing segments are projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.9%.

Meaningful Comprehension of Unstructured Data Boosts Adoption of Healthcare NLP Technologies

The growing adoption of advanced technologies to simplify clinical solutions is anticipated to boost the overall market. The increasing usage of electronic mediums to maintain health records systems has created a humungous amount of raw data. This unstructured accumulation of crucial data about patient information pertaining to diseases, surgical procedures, medications, and other treatments has created a significant need for healthcare natural language processing technologies. The rising usage of electronic systems in public and private hospitals and amongst physicians is anticipated fuel the growth of this market. Healthcare NLP allows conversion of unstructured data into structured, making the documentation process meaningful.

Browse Regional Press Release: http://www.europlat.org/healthcare-natural-language-processing-nlp-market.htm

Streamlining of processes in the healthcare industry by adopting natural language processing technologies are anticipated to bring down the overall costs. The new methods have also eliminated the conventional ways of documentation processes, which, in turn, has made record keeping efficient and effective. Thus, the positive aspects of NLP and growing demand for automation are projected to drive the growth of the overall market. The growing focus of healthcare organizations to improve their clinical documentation by minimizing the chances of incidental errors to reduce financial losses and enhance patient care are estimated to encourage the uptake of healthcare natural language processing technologies.

Poor Understanding of Exhaustive Medical Vocabulary to Hamper Market Growth

The exhaustive medical vocabulary, medical concepts, and abbreviations, which are continuously increasing have created the biggest challenge for the global healthcare natural language processing market. Incorrect understanding of this vocabulary, wherein a same abbreviation can be used in multiple scenarios can lead to ambiguity and blunders. These challenges can complicate the processes of analyzing the data and thus hamper the performance of the NLP systems. The market is also facing retarded growth due to the slow penetration of electronic healthcare record systems, which are projected to have a direct impact on the demand for NLP technologies.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market (Technology - Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Automatic Summarization, and Text and Voice Processing) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2016 - 2024."

Market Segmentation

Healthcare NLP Market, by Technology

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

In addition, the report provides analysis of the healthcare NLP market with respect to the following geography segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Unite Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Related Research Reports by TMR:

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intelligent-virtual-assistant-industry.html

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intelligent-virtual-assistant-industry.html Artificial Intelligence Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

US Office Contact

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Transparencymarketresearch