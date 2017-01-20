

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - As Donald Trump's inauguration is the major focus of the day, the futures are up, indicating a higher opening for Wall Street. On a very lean day in the economic calendar, a few Fed speeches and the rig count data may drive trade. Asian shares closed mixed, while European stocks are trading higher.



As of 6:25 am ET, the Dow futures are climbing 11 points, the S&P 500 futures are advancing 5.75 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures are progressing 14.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed moderately lower on Thursday. The major averages closed in negative territory but off their worst levels of the day. The Dow fell 72.32 points or 0.4 percent to 19,732.40, the Nasdaq dipped 15.57 points or 0.3 percent to 5,540.08 and the S&P 500 slid 8.20 points or 0.4 percent to 2,263.69.



On the economic front, Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker will discuss economic outlook at New Jersey Bankers Association 6th Annual NJ Economic Leadership Forum in Somerset, N.J., with media Q&A at 9.00 am ET.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count data that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs is expected at 1 pm ET. Last week, North American rig count was 974, while rigs in U.S. were 659.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will give closing remarks at the Bay Area Council 10th Annual Economic Forecast in San Francisco, Calif., followed by Q&A at 1 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Target Corp. (TGT) announced the promotion of Rick Gomez to executive vice president and chief marketing officer, effective Jan. 29. Gomez will serve as a member of Target's Leadership Team.



Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) said it acquired the privately owned metal fabricator Laserflex Corp. that specializes in laser fabrication metal processing and welding. Financial terms of the deal were not divulged. The acquisition is expected to enhance Ryerson's existing fabrication and metals processing capabilities. Laserflex employs more than 100 employees at its two locations and has annual revenue of approximately $25 million.



Marcus Corp. (MCS) announced the appointment of Rolando Rodriguez as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, with Chinese and Japanese shares leading regional gains.



China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 21.84 points or 0.70 percent to 3,123.14 on fresh signs of stability in the economy.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed, down 164.05 points or 0.71 percent at 22,885.91.



Japan's Nikkei index recovered from a weak start to close 65.66 points or 0.34 percent higher at 19,137.91. The broader Topix index closed 0.35 percent higher at 1,533.46.



Australia's All Ordinaries closed 35.70 points or 0.62 percent at 5,709.70.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is up 21.24 points or 0.44 percent; the German DAX is climbing 18.91 points or 0.16 percent; the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 4.83 points or 0.07 percent, and the Swiss Market Index is climbing 7.82 points or 0.09 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.48 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX