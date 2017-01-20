Northern Horizon Capital AS (the Management Company) as the management company of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) has declared a cash distribution to its unitholders which implies a 2% yield on the Fund's 2016 Q4 weighted average NAV. This equals approx. EUR 1,4 million in total and EUR 0,024 per unit.



Payments will be distributed from the Fund on 7 February 2017. Unitholders entitled to receive distributions will be determined according to a unitholders list based on 3 February 2017 at 23:59 (Record date).



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 13.55 EET on 20th January 2017.