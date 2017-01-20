Russia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Report 2016: Market Forecasts for LNG, Oil Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing 2010-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2021: Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage, Pipelines, Underground Gas Storage and Gas Processing" report to their offering.

Russia Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2021 is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Russia. The report provides oil production, consumption and exports from 2000 to 2020.

The report provides natural gas production, consumption, exports and imports from 2000 to 2020. It also provides historic oil and gas reserves for the period 2000 to 2015. Further, the report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage facilities and gas processing plants in Russia till 2021.

Further, the report also offers recent developments, financial deals as well as latest contracts awarded in the country's midstream sector.

Scope

- Historic and forecast of oil data related to production, consumption and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

- Historic and forecast of natural gas data related to production, consumption, imports and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

- Updated information related to all active and planned LNG terminals, oil storage terminals, major trunk pipelines, underground gas storage facilities and gas processing plants in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country's midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments, financial deals and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Introduction

3 Russia Energy Sector

4 Russia LNG Industry

5 Russia Oil Storage Industry

6 Russia Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry

7 Russia Underground Gas Storage Industry

8 Russia Gas Processing Industry

9 Recent Contracts

10 Financial Deals Landscape

11 Recent Developments

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4nq22x/russia_midstream

