Research and Markets - Global Hearing Aids Market to Grow at CAGR of 5%, 2017-2022: Devices, Implant Types, OTC Amplifiers, Diagnostic Instruments, Sales Volume, Company Analysis and Forecasts

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Hearing Aids Market (by Devices, Implant Types, OTC Amplifiers, Diagnostic Instruments), Sales Volume, Company Analysis and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Global Hearing Aids Market Sales Volume, Company Analysis and Forecast to 2022 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth hearing aid industry.

The growing prevalence of hearing impairment coupled with an expanding global geriatric population base and rapid technological advancement are three primary drivers of this market. While factors such as high cost of hearing aids, limited reimbursement and lack of awareness hinders the growth of the market.

The hearing aids market is segmented into hearing aid devices, hearing implants, OTC amplifiers and diagnostic instruments. The hearing aid devices segment accounts for the largest share of the market. The rapid technological advancements coupled with customization of the hearing devices and regulatory approvals will drive the growth of this market segment. The hearing implant segment captures the second largest share of the hearing aids market being followed by diagnostic instruments. OTC amplifiers captures least share of the hearing aids market.

Global Hearing Aids Market and Forecast - By Devices Type (2012 - 2022)

1. Behind The Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids

2. In The Ear (ITE) Hearing Aids

3. Receiver In The Ear (RIE) Hearing Aids

4. Completely In The Canal (CIC) Hearing Aids

5. In The Canal (ITC) Hearing Aids

Global Hearing Implants Market and Forecast - By Type (2012 - 2022)

1. Cochlear Implants Market

2. Bone Anchored Systems Market

Global Hearing Aids Market

- 8 Companies Covered

1. Sonova Holding Ag

2. Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

3. William Demant Holding A/S

4. GN ReSound

5. Starkey Hearing Technologies

6. Widex

7. RION Co., Ltd

8. Cochlear Limited

