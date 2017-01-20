Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2017) - Luminor Medical Technologies Inc. (TSXV: LMT) (the "Company" or "Luminor Medical") (formerly Miraculins Inc.) announces the appointment of Daniel Cloutier to its Board of Directors.

Daniel Cloutier is the CEO of LOK Corporation International Ltd. (www.lok-corporation.com). Supported by twelve offices worldwide, LOK Corporation specializes in consultancy services to medical device manufacturers through its two divisions LOK Network and Alliance Medical. LOK Network, through the combined expertise of their 110 seasoned professionals, forms a brain trust essential to the creation of value, helping medical manufacturers to accelerate their market entry and the commercialization of their products. Alliance Medical acts as the territory manager for specific markets, applying the principles of simplifying solutions where some people see complex challenges.

"I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Cloutier to the Board of Directors of Luminor Medical", said Christian Sauvageau, Luminior Medical's CEO and Director. "Mr. Cloutier has a strong track record of helping emerging life sciences companies develop into industry leaders, and I am confident that his expertise and guidance will be of significant benefit to Luminor Medical and its shareholders."

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors and officers to purchase up to an aggregate of 450,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company, exercisable for a period of three years, at a price of $0.45 per share and are subject in all respects to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Luminor Medical Technologies

Luminor Medical Technologies is a medical diagnostic company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-invasive technologies for unmet clinical needs. The Company's Scout DS® device has been regulatory cleared in certain markets both as a clinical tool to assist in the identification of both prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, and is the first non-invasive testing system designed to provide a highly sensitive and convenient method for measuring prediabetes/type 2 diabetes related biomarkers in the skin, the accumulation of which are accelerated by abnormal blood sugar levels and oxidative stress. Unlike current testing methods, a Scout DS® test requires no blood draw, no fasting, and no waiting for a lab result. The product has been used and validated in thousands of patients around the world.

