Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



The Company informs that on 20 January, 2017 the Supervisory Board of the Company adopted a decision to elect Mr. Ignas Pranskevicius as the new member of the Board of Directors in charge of the area of services and development from the end of the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Company that elected him until the end of the term of office of the current Board of Directors.



Besides Ignas Pranskevicius the Board of Directors also consists of Dalia Andrulioniene (Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Augustas Dragunas (Director of Finance and Administration Division), Rytis Borkys (Director of Network Development Division) and Dalius Svetulevicius (Director of Network Operations Division).



The newly elected member of the Board of Directors will take the office of the Director of Services Division.



Representative for Public Relations Martynas Burba, tel. (8~5) 2514516.