NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - In the news release, "Fusion to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference," issued Thursday, January 19 by Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), we are advised by the company that the time of the presentation has been changed to 10:30 am EST. Complete updated text follows.

Fusion to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY -- January 19, 2017 -- Fusion (NASDAQ: FSNN), a leading cloud services provider, announced today that Matthew Rosen, its Chief Executive Officer, will present at NobleCon13 -- Noble Capital Markets' Thirteenth Annual Investor Conference on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 10:30 am EST. A live webcast of Fusion's presentation will be available on the company's investor relations web site at ir.fusionconnect.com. The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the presentation.

The conference will be held at the Boca Raton Resort & Club in Boca Raton, Florida. Mr. Rosen will also be available at the conference for one-on-one meetings.

NobleCon13 provides a forum for private and publicly traded emerging growth companies to network with the investment community, fund managers and high net worth investors who focus on small cap equities.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's single source for the cloud. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability, and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

Fusion Contact

Brian Coyne

212-201-2404

Email contact



Darrow Associates Contacts for Fusion

Jordan Darrow

(631) 367-1866

Email contact



Bernie Kilkelly

(516) 236-7007

Email contact

