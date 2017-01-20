In May 2016, Eimskip and Royal Arctic Line, the national carrier of Greenland, signed a letter of intent to form and evaluate a potential cooperation regarding building of container vessels.



Eimskip has been in negotiations with shipyards in China in relation to building of two Ice Class 2,150 TEU container vessels. Discussions are ongoing but the aim is to select a shipyard and finalize the contract in the next few days. The two vessels are expected to be delivered before the end of 2019.