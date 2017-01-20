OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- For the ninth year, the Ottawa Heart Institute is hosting the Annual Conference on Smoking Cessation, bringing together national and international experts.

WHAT: 9th Annual Ottawa Conference on Smoking Cessation

WHEN: Today

WHERE: The Westin Ottawa, 11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa

Friday, January 20

KEYNOTE PRESENTATION: Myths and Misconceptions of Smoking Cessation in Smokers with or without Psychiatric Disorders

9:00 - 10:00 a.m.

Dr. Robert Anthenelli, from the University of California, will discuss the safety and efficacy of varenicline, bupropion, and nicotine patches in smokers with or without psychiatric disorders.

Standardizing Generic Packaging of Tobacco Products and Policy Regulations

10:20 - 11:05 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Dr. Dave Hammond, from the University of Waterloo, will examine rationale and evidence to support plain tobacco products packaging.

From Ambivalence to Action: Pursuing the "Elusive Goal" of Smoking Cessation Among Homeless People

1:45 - 2:20 p.m.

Dr. Travis Baggett, from Harvard Medical School, will demonstrate how to apply supportive strategies that meet the needs of smokers with low socioeconomic status and other challenges.

Do We Really Need to Assess Tobacco Users' Willingness to Quit?

2:40 - 3:20 p.m.

Dr. Kimber Richter, from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, will address assumptions underlying screening for readiness to quit and distinguish between "opt in" and "opt out" approaches to decision-making in smoking cessation.

The Ottawa Conference has become a recognized national reference point for health professionals seeking to gain knowledge in clinical smoking cessation-an important area of preventative health practice. This is an opportunity for knowledge exchange for a variety of stakeholders including physicians, nurses, healthcare and community practitioners, researchers, and policymakers.

