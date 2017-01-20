OCEAN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- CEO of Palmer Administration Services, Michael Shaftel, has made announcements that the company will be aiming to expand the number of agents the company employs. The announcement comes as a response to the increasing demand Palmer Administration Services has experienced in relation to their automotive protection plans.

Palmer Administration Services is seeking to attract talent from around the nation in order to penetrate markets that have previously been given little attention. The firm believes it has a profitable business model for agents that choose to become members of the team. CEO Michael Shaftel thinks that the firm has a series of competitive advantages within their industry; namely, their in-house financing team, and one-stop shop approach that reduces stress and complexity for the agent.

Shaftel is hoping the increase in agents will improve the company's customer relations. At the time of the announcement Shaftel stated, "We are seeing many emerging markets for our services throughout the country. Since we are primarily based in New Jersey, we are hoping that expanding our agent base will have a net positive effect on the way we interact with out customers. These new agents will act as inter-state representation for the firm."

They currently offer their clients 6 different automotive protection plans; Classic Plan, Basic Plan, Powertrain Plan, Premier Plan, Royal Select Plan, and Elite Exclusionary Plan. The variety in plan options means Palmer Administration Services has a program to meet any customer's preference. The increased demand comes at a time when automobile owners are looking to protect themselves against costly automotive repairs that may arise outside of their vehicle's traditional warranty.

If you are interested in what Palmer Administration services can offer you, or if you'd like to enquire about becoming an agent, head to their URL at http://palmeradministration.com.

