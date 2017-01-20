Global Agricultural Robots Market, 2025: Robotics and Automation, Harvest Automation Proprietary Sensor Technology, Welding Robots - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Agricultural Robots Market Analysis & Trends - Product, Technology - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Agricultural Robot Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $28.56 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for agricultural products, growing labor costs, advanced technological developments of agricultural robots and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Agricultural Robot across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for agricultural products

3.1.2 Growing labor costs

3.1.3 Advanced Technological Developments of Agricultural Robots

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Agricultural Robots Market, By Product

4.1 Tractor Harvesting

4.2 Harvest Automation

4.3 Robotic Harvesting

4.4 Sustainable Harvest



5 Agricultural Robots Market, By Technology

5.1 Plasma Cutting Robots

5.2 Robotics and Automation

5.3 Material Handling Robots

5.4 Welding Robots

5.5 Harvest Automation Proprietary Sensor Technology



6 Agricultural Robot Market, By Application

6.1 Sorting and Spaying

6.2 Cleaning

6.3 Livestock Management

6.4 Cattle Feeding

6.5 Pruning

6.6 Weed Control

6.7 Wildlife Conservation

6.8 Harvesting



7 Agricultural Robot Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ABB Robotics

9.2 Agribotix LLC

9.3 AGROBOT-Soluciones Robóticas Agrícolas SL

9.4 Autonomous Solution Inc.

9.5 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

9.6 Blue River Technology, Inc.

9.7 Deere & Company

9.8 Energid Technologies Co.

9.9 Fanuc

9.10 Google Inc

9.11 Harvard Robobee

9.12 IBM Corporation

9.13 iRobot Corporation

9.14 ISO Group

9.15 Wall-Ye V.I.N. Robot

9.16 Yamaha Corporation



