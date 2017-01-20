Global Smart Wearables Market 2017-2021: Smart Wearables is Projected to Cross US$ 30 Billion with Kids and Pets Wearables Likely to Cross $1 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for smart wearables is projected to cross US$ 30 Billion by 2020

Initially, the adoption of these devices was confined to developed countries because of the high cost. However, with the decline in cost, vendors have shifted their focus to developing countries to increase their revenue and market base. The factors like growing IT spending, rising health concerns, growing popularity of smart wearables among consumers, an expanding smartphone user base globally, coupled with continuously declining prices of smart wearables are anticipated to propel demand for different types of smart wearables during the over the next six years.



Key Highlights of the Report:



- The smartwatches segment captured maximum share of the smart wearables market in 2015.

- Wearables suppliers are looking beyond the smart watches, focusing on hearables, which they see as the next big growth area in the smart wearables market.

- With growing adoption and rising disposable income levels, the smart wearable categories such as smart glasses and sports and fitness are also expected to gain significant pace through 2021.

- The combined market for global kids and pets wearables is likely to cross US$ 1 Billion mark by 2021.



Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast - By Segment:



Sports and Fitness Wearables



- Smart Activity Devices

- Sports Clothing



Hearables



Personal Medical and Assisted Living



- Tricorder Based Products

- Personal Emergency Response System

- Traditional Connected Personal Medical Devices



Kids and Pets Wearables



- Baby Monitors

- Child Trackers

- Connected Pet Accessories



Fashion Wearables



Augmented Reality Wearables



- Smart Glasses

- Smart Cameras

- Gesture Recognition



Smart Watches



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast to 2021



3. Global Smart Wearables Market Share and Forecast - By Segment (2014 - 2021)



4. Global Smart Wearables Market and Forecast - By Segment (2014 - 2021)

4.1 Global Sports and Fitness Wearables Market and Forecast (2014 - 2021)

4.2 Global Hearables Market and Forecast (2014 - 2021)

4.3 Global Personal Medical and Assisted Living Market and Forecast (2014 - 2021)

4.4 Global Kids and Pets Wearables Market and Forecast (2014 - 2021)

4.5 Fashion Wearables Market and Forecast (2014 - 2021)

4.6 Augmented Reality Wearables Market and Forecast (2014 - 2021)

4.7 Smart Watches Wearables Market and Forecast (2014 - 2021)



5. Global Smart Wearables Market - Drivers

5.1 Growing Emphasis on Healthy Lifestyle and Increasing Awareness

5.2 Growing Popularity of Entertainment Devices Among Youth

5.3 Use of Augmented Reality Technology

5.4 Rising Health Disorders Drives Market for Smart Wearables

5.5 Increased Focus on Research and Development activities

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT) Drives Wearables Market



6. Global Smart Wearables Market - Challenges

6.1 Technical and Cultural Challenges

6.1.1 Technical Challenges

6.1.2 Standards: the language of big data

6.1.3 Privacy: Securing data

6.1.4 Analysis: Mining data for valuable content

6.1.5 Cultural Challenges

6.2 Connectivity and Portability Challenges

6.3 Charging and Battery Life



