

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The theme for the inauguration of Donald John Trump as the 45th President of the United States Friday will be 'Uniquely American', reflecting on the peaceful transition of power from a Democrat President to his Republican successor.



'We may consider it routine, but the inaugural ceremony remains a uniquely American expression of our constitutional system. The peaceful transition between presidential administrations signals that we are united as a people behind an enduring republic,' the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) said about the theme of this year's inauguration.



It will be a convergence of three branches of the federal government before thousands of people to witness the momentous ritual of presidential oath taking at the U.S. Capitol, the home of the legislature.



For the inaugural ceremonies, five flags adorn the West Front of the Capitol. The current flag of the United States is displayed in the center.



The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.ET, with a musical prelude.



Senator Roy Blunt will deliver welcoming remarks, followed by readings and invocation.



Pence will then take the Vice Presidential oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.



Trump takes over from President Barack Obama at precisely noon. Before then, Trump must recite the oath of office.



Trump will be sworn-in using his Bible as well as the same Bible that President Lincoln used at his first inauguration. The oath of office will be administered by Chief Justice John Roberts.



Trump will then give his inaugural address, one which America, and the world are eagerly waiting for.



Besides the current and incoming Presidents, ceremonial escorts will be provided to Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Vice President-Elect Michael R. Pence, First Lady Michelle Obama, Dr. Jill Biden, the next First Lady Melania Trump, Karen Pence, the Children of President-elect Trump -- Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump, and the children of Vice President-elect Pence -- Second Lieutenant Michael Pence, Charlotte Pence, and Audrey Pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX