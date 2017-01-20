IRVING, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- ReadyCap Commercial, LLC ("ReadyCap") (www.readycapcommercial.com), a non-bank direct portfolio lender offering commercial real estate financing up to $10 million nationwide, has hired Anuj Gupta as President. Anuj has played an active role in ReadyCap since 2013 and will now join the team full time to continue the growth in market share for ReadyCap.

Anuj joins the ReadyCap executive management team with more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate lending. Prior to assuming the position of President at ReadyCap, Anuj led commercial real estate capital markets and new origination loan pricing for Waterfall Asset Management ("Waterfall") and ReadyCap, while also playing an integral role in the launch and growth of the bridge and conventional real estate lending platforms. Anuj played a key role in loan originations and acquisitions that eventually sold into $1.5 billion of securitizations that he led. Before joining Waterfall, he co-led the $5 billion U.S. Department of the Treasury sponsored Public-Private Investment Fund Joint Venture between GE Capital and Angelo, Gordon & Co. formed to purchase CMBS and RMBS securities. Anuj was also Head of GE Real Estate's CMBS group in New York, where he oversaw the origination and securitization of over $3.7 billion of mortgage loans. From 2003 to 2006, Anuj led capital market activities for three GE Capital businesses, particularly launching GE's small balance real estate originate-to-sell program where he oversaw the build of that securitization program into which over $6 billion of mortgage loans were originated and sold. Anuj was also an Officer at Fannie Mae, a founder of a $300 million per annum start-up specialty finance originator and an analyst in the Mortgage and Asset-Backed Securities Group at Greenwich Capital Markets and NatWest Securities.

In his role as President of ReadyCap, Anuj will be responsible for loan originations, affinity relationships, capital markets, credit and asset management.

About ReadyCap Commercial, LLC

ReadyCap Commercial (www.readycapcommercial.com), headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a non-bank, portfolio lender offering financing for small-balance conventional, multifamily and bridge loans nationwide. ReadyCap and its affiliates have offices in the Bay Area, California; Los Angeles, California; Orange County, California; San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Fairfield County, Connecticut; Washington, D.C.; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Central New Jersey; New York City, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Austin, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah. Available financing for conventional commercial real estate and multifamily loans ranges from $750,000 to $10 million. Bridge financing is available up to $25 million and is offered through Ready Capital Structured Finance, a wholly owned division of ReadyCap. Founded in 2012, ReadyCap is an indirect subsidiary of Sutherland Partners, L.P., the general partner of which is Sutherland Asset Management Corporation ("Sutherland"). Sutherland, a REIT, is a publicly-traded real estate finance company that acquires, originates, manages and finances commercial real estate loans, and to a lesser extent, asset-backed securities where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of commercial real estate loans and other real estate-related investments (NYSE-SLD).

ReadyCap Commercial, LLC

Email Contact



