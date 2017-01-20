Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2017) - DESERT GOLD VENTURES INC. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTC Pink: DAUGF) ("Desert Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful renewal of the Company's Djimbala Gold permit in western Mali. The permit is now valid until December 21, 2018.

The Djimbala permit is situated in the Yanfolila Gold Belt in an area that hosts regional scale fundamental structures. These structures are essential in the formation of gold deposits in West Africa and make the whole permit highly prospective for the discovery of significant gold resources.