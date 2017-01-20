Please find attached the Nordic Surveillance Annual Report for the year 2016. The report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within Nordic Surveillance. The report also contains articles concerning regulatory developments, rule changes and guidelines that may be of interest to the market.



The rules of the Exchange, as well as the methodology of the surveillance, are in substance harmonized between the Nasdaq Exchanges in the Nordic countries. Due to national regulation, however, there might be differences. For the reader to be able to distinguish the differences, some of the articles will be marked with flags to highlight this circumstance. "The Exchange" refers to Nasdaq as relevant in each local jurisdiction.



Any queries regarding the report will be answered by Baldur Thorlacius, Head of Surveillance Nasdaq Iceland.



Baldur Thorlacius Head of Surveillance +354 525 2851



