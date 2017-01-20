Aircraft Interface Device Market Worth 230.8 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Aircraft Interface Device Market Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, RTA, VLA, Business Jet, Rotary Wing Aircraft, and Fighter Jet), Connectivity (Wired, and Wireless), End User (Civil, and Military), Fit (Linefit, and Retrofit) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, is projected to reach USD 230.8 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.76% from 2016 to 2021.

Factors such as improved situational awareness, reduced maintenance cost & reduced operational cost due to less fuel consumption with help of AID and increase in demand for aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the aircraft interface device market.



The narrow body segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body segment of the aircraft interface device market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. According to Boeing's Outlook 2016, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is 14,870. Asia and North America have the largest fleet of narrow body aircraft, with 4,540 and 4,010 aircraft, respectively. By the end of 2035, the global fleet size of narrow body aircraft is expected to reach 32,280. The growth in the global fleet size, mapped contracts and the rapid adoption rate of AID in narrow body aircraft are expected to drive the demand for AID in the narrow body segment.

The wireless segment is expected to witness a higher growth during the forecast period

Based on connectivity, the wireless segment of the aircraft interface device market is anticipated to witness a higher growth from 2016 to 2021. Wireless aircraft interface devices are more preferred over wired devices, due the ease in installation and setup that they provide. Furthermore, wireless devices also eliminate issues associated with faulty wires and loose connector.

The civil end user segment of the aircraft interface device market is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period

Based on end user, the civil segment of the aircraft interface is anticipated to witness higher growth. The civil aviation industry across the globe has been witnessing strong growth in recent years, driven by factors, such as rise in disposable income, increase in air travel, and growth in international tourism. This has resulted in the increased demand for new aircraft, which is expected to drive the demand for aircraft interface devices. The increasing demand for new aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the civil segment during the forecast period.

The aircraft interface device market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period

The aircraft interface device market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Rapid growth in the aviation industry, increasing air passenger traffic, and economic growth are few factors projected to drive the growth of the market in the region. The presence of emerging aircraft manufacturers, such as COMAC (China), Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Japan), HAL (India), among others is expected to fuel the growth of Asia-Pacific.

Key players in the aircraft interface device market include United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Control (U.S.), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Astronics Corporation (U.S.), navAero Inc. (Sweden), and Arconics (Ireland).

