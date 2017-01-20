

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump won the White House with a campaign predominantly focused on the ineffectiveness of the U.S., but the results of a new Gallup poll found that Americans don't see one dominant, clear-cut problem facing the country as he prepares to be sworn in as the 45th president.



Gallup said Americans mention a cluster of issues when asked to name the nation's most important problem, including the economy, dissatisfaction with government, race relations, healthcare, unemployment and election reform.



Eleven percent of Americans mention the economy or dissatisfaction with government as the most important problem, representing the lowest percentages Gallup has recorded since it began asking the question in 1939.



Another 10 percent of Americans said race relations and racism are the nation's most important problem, while 9 percent said healthcare and 8 percent said elections and election reform or unemployment.



A number of other issues were mentioned by percentages of Americans in the low single-digits, including terrorism, education, moral decline, the federal budget deficit, and immigration.



Gallup noted the lack of a dominant issue on its 'most important problem' list is consistent with other times when the country was neither at war nor facing substantial economic problems.



'Trump has promised to 'make America great again,' but according to the U.S. population, there isn't one key issue he must address to make that happen,' said Gallup's Michael Smith.



He added, 'With 26% of Americans satisfied with the way things are going in the country and Trump being a historically unpopular president-elect, his ability to fulfill his campaign slogan seems especially challenging.'



The Gallup survey of 1,032 adults was conducted January 4th through 8th and has a margin of error of plus or minus or 4 percentage points.



(Photo: Michael Vadon)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX