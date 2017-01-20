Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Central Lab Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Performance (2016-2019)" report to their offering.
The latest edition of ISR's Central Lab Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Performance report evaluates a wide variety of central lab service providers and key performance measures. As in the past, analyses of market dynamics and industry trends are also critical parts of this report.
New to this edition, we have included an examination of translational labs, which support translational research methodologies. Translational labs are designed to turn fundamental research into medical and nursing practice and meaningful health outcomes.
This report will help both study sponsors and providers answer a number of questions relevant to selecting and evaluating central lab service providers.
How You Can Use This Report For Study Sponsors:
Understand the service areas expected to grow in demand and the geographic trends associated with central lab service provider use to ensure you are up-to-date with how your industry peers are outsourcing their central lab work.
Know the criteria used by peers to select central lab providers to help strategically and scientifically evaluate central lab bids for your business.
Assess performance data provided in this report to select a provider that excels in areas important to you and/or determine how your current provider is performing relative to their competition.
For Central Lab Service Providers:
Determine the attributes and metrics critical to study sponsors
in their selection of service providers to:
Internally assess your lab's capabilities in these areas and
Evaluate whether your lab is marketing its abilities in the areas deemed important by sponsors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Methodology
3. Respondent Demographics
4. Number Of Ratings Per Company
5. Market Dynamics And Outsourcing Environment
6. Regional Trends
7. Central Lab Service Provider Metrics And selection
8. Service Provider Loyalty and Quality Profiles
9. Study Data
10. Demographics
