Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market: Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global platelet rich plasma market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 9.6% and 12% during 2016-2022 and reach USD 420 million by 2022.

Increasing chronic disease population, increasing number patients suffering with orthopedic injuries, rising number of cosmetic surgeries, and increasing awareness about benefits associated with platelet rich plasma are key factors driving the growth of this market over forecast period. However, high cost associated with medical devices used for treatment and threats associated with PRP therapy are the key restraining factors affecting the growth of global platelet rich plasma market. Nevertheless, growing geriatric population and development of new applications of PRP technologies will bring more opportunities to this market for major players and new entrants.

The report segments the platelet rich plasma market by, source and by application. The market segmentation based on source includes autologous and allogenic. Moreover, based on application the global platelet rich plasma market is segmented into orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery and other surgeries (urology, cardiothoracic, oral and maxillofacial and periodontal). Cosmetic surgery is the largest growing segment in global platelet rich plasma market due to increasing awareness among people about better appearance and for enhancing personality.

North America is accounted as the largest growing region and majority share in 2015 supported by increasing number of orthopedic and cosmetic surgeries. Furthermore, presence of most leading market players in the region and increasing awareness among the people about PRP therapy will continue the dominance of North America on this market over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

AdiStem Ltd.

Arthrex, Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

DePuy Synthes, Inc

Emcyte Corporation

Exactech Inc.

Harvest Technologies Corporation

Nuo Therapeutics

Regen Lab SA

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Platelet Rich Plasma Market Overview

4. Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market, by Source Type, (USD Million) 2014-2022

5. Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market, by Application, (USD Million) 2014-2022

6. Global Platelet Rich Plasma Market, by Region, (USD Million) 2014-2022

7. Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hnfnn8/global_platelet.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005340/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Blood Banking