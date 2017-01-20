CNBC Hosts Debate on the Future of Energy in Partnership With EXPO 2017

DAVOS, Switzerland, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, held an in-depth debate this week on the future of energy at the World Economic Forums' Annual Meeting in Davos next week in partnership with Astana EXPO 2017.

As investment in renewable energy outpaces traditional energy, the debate looked at the battle to secure long term sources of power as well as the impediments to implementing change.

The debate, hosted by Steve Sedgewick, included a distinguished panel of guests, including: Fahd A. Al-Rasheed, CEO and MD, King Abdullah Economic City; Ahmed Heikal, Chairman and Founder, Qaala Holdings; Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, RDIF; Michael Oppenheimer, Professor, Princeton University and Bibop G. Gresta, Chairman & Co-Founder, Hyperloop Transport Technologies.

Max Raven, SVP CNBC Catalyst, said: "World leaders from across the globe are in Davos this week discussing the biggest political and social issues we face across the globe. I am delighted we could highlight the future of energy in this important setting in partnership with Astana EXPO 2017."

Highlights from the debate will air on CNBC International in the coming weeks.

