Prospect Japan Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

THE PROSPECT JAPAN FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 28863)

FUND NAME NAV SEDOL NAV DATE The Prospect Japan Fund Limited $1.2594 B011QL4 20th January 2017

Note: The Fund's NAV above includes a holding in Prospect Co. of Yen 270 million stock acquisition rights ('SARs') (valued at par) and 6,706,000 ordinary shares (valued at a price of Yen 73 per share) with 90 SARs having been converted, following the initial conversion date of 21 December 2015 and 2.598 million ordinary shares arising sold. The SARs can be exercised into shares of Prospect Co. at a price of Yen 54 per Prospect Co. share at any time prior to the expiration date of 20 December 2020 pursuant to the terms of the Exercise Agreement between the Fund and Prospect Co.

Top 10 Holdings

Symbol Security % of Total Assets 8563 THE DAITO BANK 25.41% 8562 FUKUSHIMA BANK 25.31% 9313 MARUHACHI WAREHOUSE 9.21% 8205 SHAKLEE GBL. GRP. 7.17% 3528 PROSPECT CO 5.68% 8521 NAGANO BANK 3.41% 1921 TOMOE 3.37%

Date: 20th January 2017

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Harry Rouillard 44 (0)1481 745315