ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/20/17 -- Bigfoot Crane Company is pleased to announce three North American industry achievement awards for 2016 recognizing the company's quality and commitment to training and advancing innovation and performance in the crane industry.

CRANE OPERATOR TRAINING

Bigfoot Crane's Ralf Notheis was recognized as 2016's Top Trainer in North America by Crane Hotline Magazine. This award is presented to trainers who have had a "...positive impact on students, the work environment and the industry through the use of innovative training techniques or hands-on instruction, by encouraging peer or corporate accountability."

The award is part of the Top Trainer Program, which is endorsed by the Association of Crane and Rigging Professionals (ACRP), a member-driven non-profit association dedicated to improving crane operations and rigging activities. Judging criteria included not only being involved in crane and/or rigging training in construction or heavy industry markets, it also required proof of demonstrated training success.

"With over 20 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry, Ralf's reputation and impeccable safety record speak for him," says Ryan Burton, Managing Partner at Bigfoot Crane Company. "His combination of practical experience and technical expertise is virtually unmatched and his deep insight into personalities and learning methods have been a game-changer for us."

Burton says Ralf's willingness to go above and beyond with his students makes him a much sought-after crane trainer. "We're fortunate to have Ralf on the Bigfoot team and we're so pleased that his hard work and dedication have been recognized in this way."

Ralf Notheis has been with Bigfoot Crane Company since 2014. His industry qualifications include:

-- Mobile Crane Certificate of Apprenticeship -- Mobile Crane Red Seal Certification -- Lattice Friction Unlimited Cranesafe Certificate -- Rigging Instructor Certificate -- Supervisor Safety Certificate

LEADERSHIP IN LIFTING EQUIPMENT & AERIAL PLATFORMS (LLEAP) AWARDS

Presented by Lift and Access Magazine, these awards recognize innovative products that have advanced the state of the lifting and access industry by raising performance and improving safety. 2016 marked their 11th year.

Competition criteria required that a new product, product improvement or accessory be available in North America and introduced or delivered to the market between June 1, 2015 and May 31, 2016. Products were rated based on innovative features and technology, perceived value, productivity and overall benefit to the industry. The five categories of entries were Aerial Lifts, Material Handlers, Cranes, OEM-Developed Features/Essential Components for OEMs and Aftermarket Support Products and Services.

- In the Cranes category, Bigfoot Crane Company was a Finalist with the San Marco SMH-422E Self-Erecting Crane. Engineered for Arctic conditions and Cal/OSHA Certified, the SMH-422E is a welcome addition to the mid-size crane market. The SMH-422E meets Canada's new mid-rise building codes and has a lift capacity of 5000 kg (11,023 lbs) with a 25m (82 ft) platform/hook height and 42m (137 ft 9 in) jib length.

- In the Aftermarket Support Products and Services, Bigfoot Crane Company was recognized with a Silver Award for the Navis WSM 410 X/B/M Anemometer. This all-in-one, industry-leading wind sensor system mounts magnetically to equipment in just seconds and provides an instant read on wind speed and temperatures. It also offers - through a free app - a real-time read out of wind speed for smartphones and tablets, which will positively affect work site safety, budgets, project management and resources.

"As the exclusive North American distributor for both the San Marco SMH-422 E and the Navis WSM 410 wind system, this kind of industry recognition represents a significant achievement for Bigfoot Crane," says Ryan Burton, Managing Partner at Bigfoot Cranes. "Considering the caliber of the other companies we were in competition with, this really does add meaning and purpose for us because it's a reflection of our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the industry."

BIGFOOT CRANE COMPANY

Based in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, Bigfoot Crane offers rentals, sales and service of some of the world's best tower cranes and crane accessories. From small self-erectors to large tower cranes, Bigfoot Crane products are complemented with an extensive range of crane attachments. A comprehensive dealer network ensures full service and warranty support by factory-trained and certified technicians.

