Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Trend Analysis and Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 42.9% and 43.5% during 2016-2022.

Patient expiration of biologics, innovative product in the pipeline and increasing healthcare infrastructure are expected to be key factors driving the growth of global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market. However, unfavorable government regulations and development policies, undesirable manufacturing process and cost structure associated with the manufacturing process are considered to be restraining factors in the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Furthermore, increasing demand for cost effective treatment, collaboration with the local players and high profitability in the market are the key opportunities for the companies to invest in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market.

Europe is the largest biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market globally. Due to favorable regulatory policies designed by the European Medical Association (EMA) and since Europe was the first region to draft guidelines for approval of biosimilar products, the European market has a largest market share on the market.

Asia pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period and provides the opportunity to market growth due to increasing demand of cost effective treatment to the prevalence of chronic diseases, launch of new biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. Nevertheless, government investment in healthcare will also act as a growth opportunity for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market Asia pacific region.

Companies Mentioned:

Allergan plc

BIOCAD

BioXpress Therapeutics SA

Biocon

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Celltrion, Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd

Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Reliance Life Sciences

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Drug Class

5. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Application

6. Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Region

7 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpgrvt/global_biosimilar.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005348/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Immune Disorders Drugs, Biopharmaceuticals, Biosimilars and Biosuperiors