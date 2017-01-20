Construction Repaint Market 2017- Global Forecast to 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Construction Repaint Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Formulation (Solvent Borne, Waterborne), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.
The global construction repaint market is projected to reach USD 93.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2026
Construction repaint is recognized as the paint used in homes, multi-family residential, commercial, and institutional applications such as, varnishes, emulsions, and enamels, among others, for the purpose of maintenance, repairs, and renovation work. These applications drive the construction repaint market globally.
Waterborne paints are projected to be the largest segment among the formulations in the construction repaint market. Regulations on the emissions of VOCs by regulatory bodies such as, EPA (U.S.), REACH (Europe), and National Standard GB 18582-2008 (China) are driving the market for waterborne and other low-VOC and VOC-free paints.
Acrylic paints are the largest growing resin type in the construction repaint market. Acrylic paints are waterborne and are available as emulsions (latex), lacquers, enamels, and powders. Acrylic paints are inexpensive, easy to clean and have low VOC content or are VOC-free which make acrylic paints, the most preferred in the construction repaint market.
Non-residential construction is projected to be the fastest growing application in the construction repaint market. Increasing investments in the non-residential construction sector such as infrastructure, buildings, city development, urbanization, and maintenance & repair works are driving the market for construction repaint in this segment.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Aging Or Damage of Paints in Existing Buildings and Infrastructure
- Growing Market for Building & Construction Industry
Restraints
- Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Affecting the Prices of Raw Materials
- Increasing Popularity of Glass Buildings
- Use of Durable Products Improving the Life of Paints
Opportunities
- Use of Bio-Based and Modified Paints
- Use of Innovative Products
Challenges
- Stringent Environmental Regulations on Voc Emissions
- Manufacturing High Performance Products Economically
Impact Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- Expansions
- Joint Ventures
- Jotun A/S
- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- New Product Launches
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- The Valspar Corporation
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6mjfr/construction
About Research and Markets
Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716