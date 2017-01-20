Construction Repaint Market 2017- Global Forecast to 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Construction Repaint Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Formulation (Solvent Borne, Waterborne), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

The global construction repaint market is projected to reach USD 93.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2026

Construction repaint is recognized as the paint used in homes, multi-family residential, commercial, and institutional applications such as, varnishes, emulsions, and enamels, among others, for the purpose of maintenance, repairs, and renovation work. These applications drive the construction repaint market globally.



Waterborne paints are projected to be the largest segment among the formulations in the construction repaint market. Regulations on the emissions of VOCs by regulatory bodies such as, EPA (U.S.), REACH (Europe), and National Standard GB 18582-2008 (China) are driving the market for waterborne and other low-VOC and VOC-free paints.



Acrylic paints are the largest growing resin type in the construction repaint market. Acrylic paints are waterborne and are available as emulsions (latex), lacquers, enamels, and powders. Acrylic paints are inexpensive, easy to clean and have low VOC content or are VOC-free which make acrylic paints, the most preferred in the construction repaint market.



Non-residential construction is projected to be the fastest growing application in the construction repaint market. Increasing investments in the non-residential construction sector such as infrastructure, buildings, city development, urbanization, and maintenance & repair works are driving the market for construction repaint in this segment.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Aging Or Damage of Paints in Existing Buildings and Infrastructure

Growing Market for Building & Construction Industry

Restraints



Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices Affecting the Prices of Raw Materials

Increasing Popularity of Glass Buildings

Use of Durable Products Improving the Life of Paints

Opportunities



Use of Bio-Based and Modified Paints

Use of Innovative Products

Challenges



Stringent Environmental Regulations on Voc Emissions

Manufacturing High Performance Products Economically

Impact Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Akzonobel N.V.

Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Expansions

Joint Ventures

Jotun A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Mergers & Acquisitions

New Product Launches

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q6mjfr/construction

