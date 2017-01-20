Global Tire Mold Industry Report 2016-2020 with Focus on China - The World's Leading Tire Mold Producer with 30% of the Market Share - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Tire Mold Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global tire mold market size hit about RMB13.3 billion in 2015, will edge up to RMB13.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to break through RMB14.5 billion in 2020.

The global manufacturers are mainly located in France, the United States, Japan and other regions where the tire manufacturing industry is mature.



As the world's leading tire mold producer, China earned the tire mold revenue of RMB4.24 billion in 2015 with the global share of about 30.0%, basically unchanged from 2014. The revenue of China tire mold industry is expected to jump to RMB4.34 billion in 2016, with the CAGR of around 4.0% in 2016-2020. The main reasons lie in: First, China tire industry begins to pick up slightly; second, Thailand, Vietnam and other places have imported much more tire molds from China after the tire capacity transfers to Southeast Asia.



Tire molds rely on the development of the tire industry. China produced 570 million tires in 2015, up 0.5% year on year (5.7 percentage points lower than 2014), mainly because: First, the domestic market demand was sluggish; second, the export market was impacted by the anti-dumping and countervailing investigations launched by the United States. In 2016, the improved overall economic environments boosted the tire industry to restore growth with the expected output growth rate of 1.6%.



Some tire giants such as Michelin and Bridgestone have cultivated their own tire mold suppliers to ensure mold quality or keep secrets about tire tread patterns. However, the tire mold market is still occupied by professional tire mold suppliers, including USA Quality Mold, Germany HERBERT, South Korea Saehwa, and China Himile, Greatoo Intelligent and Wantong Mould. Among them, Himile held the market share of about 15.0% globally in 2015 as one of the world's major tire mold suppliers.



