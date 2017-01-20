sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market Growth of 19.36%, 2017-2021 With AGNITIO, Nuance Communications, VoiceTrust & VoiceVault Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global voice recognition biometrics market to grow at a CAGR of 19.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global voice recognition biometrics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of voice recognition biometrics including voice receivers, voice recorders, modulators, voice recognition biometrics analyzing software, and databases. Report has also considered the revenue generated from hardware, software, and integrated voice recognition biometric solutions.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is introduction of voice recognition biometrics in automotive sector. Voice recognition biometrics is gaining traction in the automotive industry as it is convenient and affordable. Advances in technology have led to a rise in the adoption of connected cars equipped with the Internet and wireless services that connect the automobile remotely. They also help with navigation, infotainment, telematics, roadside assistance, video transmission, tracking stolen vehicles, and making automated calls during emergencies.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prominence of voice recognition biometrics in BFSI sector. The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to customers without compromising on convenience. The payments and card industry (PCI) has been digitally transformed with the changing consumer preferences and introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With advances in technology, the number of fraud and forgeries are also increasing, highlighting the need for a solution that is difficult to duplicate.

Key Vendors:

  • AGNITIO
  • Nuance Communications
  • VoiceTrust
  • VoiceVault

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Auraya Systems
  • M2SYS Technology
  • OneVault
  • VoiceIt Technologies
  • SayPay Technologies
  • Sensiple
  • Sensory
  • SpeechPro
  • SPITCH
  • VoicePIN.com
  • Uniphore
  • ValidSoft
  • Voice Biometrics Group (VBG)

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Workflow of voice recognition biometrics

Part 06: Applications of voice recognition biometrics

Part 07: Security issues with voice recognition biometrics

Part 08: Major developments

Part 09: Market landscape

Part 10: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 11: Geographical segmentation

Part 12: Buying criteria

Part 13: Market drivers

Part 14: Impact of drivers

Part 15: Market challenges

Part 16: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 17: Market trends

Part 18: Five forces model

Part 19: Vendor landscape

Part 20: Major vendor profiles

Part 21: Extras

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/84fvbx/global_voice

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


