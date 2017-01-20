

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) elected a new leadership team at the RNC Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C.



Ronna McDaniel was elected chairwoman. She replaces Reince Priebus, whom President-elect Donald Trump appointed as his White House Chief of Staff. Bob Paduchik was selected to serve as co-chairman. Tony Parker was re-elected treasurer for his fourth term and Susie Hudson was elected secretary for her second term.



The niece of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, Ronna McDaniel is the second woman in the party's history to get elected as its leader.



This November, McDaniel helped deliver Michigan for Donald Trump and the GOP for the first time in decades. She was elected as the state chairman from Michigan in February of 2015. Ronna served as a Trump delegate and chaired the Michigan Delegation to the 2016 Republican National Convention. Ronna is married to Patrick McDaniel and has two children, Abigail and Nash.



Bob Paduchik most recently served as the Ohio State Director for the Trump-Pence presidential campaign. He was the Campaign Manager for Ohio Senator Rob Portman's successful campaign for U.S. Senate in 2010, and was the Ohio State Director for the Bush-Cheney presidential campaign in both 2000 and 2004, helping President Bush carry the state both times. From 2011 through 2015, Bob worked in a variety of roles at the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, a trade association representing the coal-fueled electricity industry.



Tony Parker was the treasurer for the 2012 Republican Convention and served on President George W. Bush's national finance team. A Vietnam War Veteran, Parker is on the Board of directors of four NASDAQ companies and is currently the chairman of the Audit Committee of all four of those companies.



Susie Hudson was re-elected to a second term as secretary of the Republican National Committee. She was also the National Committeewoman from Vermont in May of 2008. She has served on various subject committees of the party.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX