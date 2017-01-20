

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three more inmates of the US detention facility at Guantanamo Bay have been released and transferred to the government of the United Arab Emirates.



This was the last batch of detainees released from the US Naval jail in Cuba before President Barack Obama leaves office.



Department of Defense Thursday announced the transfer of Ravil Mingazov, Haji Wali Muhammed, and Yassim Qasim Mohammed Ismail Qasim.



Periodic Review Boards consisting of representatives from the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, and State; the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence determined that continued law of war detention for these individuals does not remain necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the security of the United States, and were recommended for transfer by consensus.



With this, 41 detainees remain at Guantanamo Bay.



