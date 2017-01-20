TV Comedy Series LOL :-) ComediHa! Presents Parody of President Trump's First Official Video at the White House

QUEBEC CITY, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

To mark the changing of the guard at the White House, ComediHa! presents a sketch from its TV series lol:-).

ABOUT LOL:-) ComediHa!

lol:-) is a unique, scripted comedy series for TV featuring humorous sketches without words and known for its excellent production quality. Already in its ninth season, lol:-) is broadcast in nearly 100 countries worldwide.

COMEDIHA!: SEE LA VIE EN DROLE

Our mission: make people laugh worldwide! The comedy division of the QuébéComm Agency, ComediHa! is a leader in the creation and production of humorous content (festivals, artist management, shows, tours, series/narratives, webseries, documentaries, publishing, apps, and more).

Source and information: Martine Roux, Director - Communications Service, martine.roux@quebecomm.com , T +1-418-647-2525