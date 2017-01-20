Regulatory News:
Kering (Paris:KER):
|Date
|
Total Number of
|
Number of voting rights
|
January 15, 2017
|
126,279,322
|
Gross total of voting rights: 179,011,003
|
Net total of voting rights: 179,006,003
Net total: total number of voting rights attached to shares shares without voting rights.
Kering
Société anonyme with a capital of 505,117,288
Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170120005375/en/
Contacts:
Kering