The "cost shift" from solar system owners to other utility customers is one of the most widely propagated myths around PV. And despite this obfuscation being repeatedly disproven by many studies, it remains widely propagated by utilities and either poorly informed or outright captured politicians and regulators from Maine to Arizona.

Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL) has recently made its contribution to the debunking of this canard, but has taken another tack. Instead of looking at whether solar is imposing a cost shift on other customers, the national lab instead looks at the overall potential rate impact of distributed solar under a variety of valuations, and compares this to other rate impacts.

Putting the Potential Rate Impacts of Distributed Solar into Context finds that the excitement around this issue well exceeds any potential financial effect for other customers. "In most cases, the effects of distributed solar on retail electricity prices ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...