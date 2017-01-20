The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for VINX30 futures and options expiring in January 2017 to 922,95 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.



