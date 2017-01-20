This week saw the World Future Energy Summit kick off over in Abu Dhabi. The Middle East has been on the verge of greatness with regard to solar for years, and 2017 could see it step things up a notch. Suhail Al Mazroui, The United Arab Emirates energy minister, laid out plans for the country to reach 44% renewables capacity by 2050. Dubai looks set to be the busiest of the Emirates, having already broken ground on an 800 MW solar plant. Saudi Arabia revealed a new energy master plan, and Japanese company Miraikikai unveiled their waterless module-cleaning robot, which could prove a vital piece of technology for solar in desert regions.

The Zayed Future Energy Prize was also part of the celebrations in Abu Dhabi, with Sonnen scooping the US$1.5 million prize for small/medium enterprises. Middle East Solar Industry Association also held its award ceremony, honoring Array Technologies and Sterling & Wilson among others.

Meanwhile, annual statistics for 2016 have continued rolling in to the pv magazine office. China's

