Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market 2017 - 2022: IIoT is Poised to Transform Many Industry Verticals including Healthcare, Retail, Automotive and Transport - Research and Markets

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, and Services 2017 - 2022

Industrial IoT (IIoT) is part of a broader trend towards the transformation of industry as part of a fourth industrial revolution (e.g. Industry 4.0) that involves more than just manufacturing. IIoT is poised to transform many industry verticals including healthcare, retail, automotive, and transport.

Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will evolve to encompass next generation methods and procedures such as "teleoperation" (operation of a machine at a distance), tele-robotics, and other areas that rely upon interface and control of real objects by virtual objects.



IIoT is one of the leading areas for overall IoT adoption due to many factors including the incidence of many high value use case scenarios, which is an issue for many consumer oriented IoT applications and services. As IIoT gains broader adoption, businesses will shift from products to outcome-based services. Long-term value from IIoT will be derived from transforming data (ranging from industrial processes to business CRM support) into useful insights.



This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2017 to 2022.



Target Audience:



- Robotics companies

- Telecom service providers

- Manufacturing companies

- Embedded systems companies

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Systems integration companies

- Sensors and actuators suppliers

- IoT and industrial service providers

- Telecom and IT infrastructure suppliers



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Key Findings in Report

1.4 Companies in Report



2 Executive Summary

2.1 IIoT Markets by Region 2017 - 2022

2.2 IIoT Global Markets by Products 2017 - 2022



3 Overview

3.1 Defining Industrial Internet of Things

3.2 Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution

3.3 IIoT Application Areas

3.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT

3.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT



4 IIoT Technologies

4.1 Hardware Technologies

4.2 Software Technologies

4.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

4.4 Network Technologies in IIoT



5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022

5.1 IIoT Markets by Region 2017 - 2022

5.2 IIoT Global Markets by Products Offered 2017 - 2022

5.3 IIoT Global Markets by Industry Sector 2017 - 2022

5.4 Market for Teleoperation and Tele-robotics in IIoT 2016 - 2021



6 Company Analysis

6.1 AGT International

6.2 ARM Holdings

6.3 AT&T Inc.

6.4 B+B SmartWorx

6.5 Bayshore Networks

6.6 Bosch

6.7 Cisco System Inc.

6.8 Contiki

6.9 Digi International

6.10 Echelon Corporation

6.11 Elecsys Corporation

6.12 General Electric

6.13 Jasper Technologies Inc. (Cisco)

6.14 Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.

6.15 Object Management Group (OMG)

6.16 OneM2M Partners

6.17 ParStream (Cisco)

6.18 RIOT

6.19 Real Time Innovation (RTI)

6.20 Sensata Technologies

6.21 Symantec

6.22 Unisys Corporation

6.23 Wind River

6.24 Worldsensing

6.25 Wovyn LLC



