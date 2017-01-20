Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Growth at 11.6%, 2016-2025: Technology, Application Analysis & Trends Breakdown of the $95.57 Billion Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 11.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $95.57 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for pain free drug administration, increasing number of chronic diseases, recent technological developments of transdermal drug delivery and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on technology, the market is classified into thermal, lontophoresis, electroporation, ultrasound, electric current, microporation, mechanical arrays and radio frequency. Depending on the application, the market is segmented hormone, pain management, central nervous system, cardiovascular and other applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 Technology Analysis



1.5 Application Analysis



1.6 Strategic Benchmarking



1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Pain Free Drug Administration



3.1.2 Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases



3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Transdermal Drug Delivery



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Transdermal Drug Delivery Market, By Technology



4.1 Thermal



4.2 Lontophoresis



4.3 Electroporation



4.4 Ultrasound



4.5 Electric Current



4.6 Microporation



4.7 Mechanical Arrays



4.8 Radio Frequency

5 Transdermal Drug Delivery Market, By Application



5.1 Hormone



5.2 Pain Management



5.3 Central Nervous System



5.4 Cardiovascular

5.5 Other Applications



6 Transdermal Drug Delivery Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



7.3 Product Launch & Expansions



7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies



8.1 3M Company



8.2 4P Therapeutics, LLC



8.3 Biogel Technology, Inc.



8.4 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH



8.5 Echo Therapeutics, Inc



8.6 Johnson & Johnson



8.7 Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc



8.8 Nemaura Pharma Ltd



8.9 Novartis AG



8.10 Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc



8.11 Skyepharma PLC



8.12 Transdermal Technologies, Inc.



8.13 Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc



8.14 Pantec Biosolutions AG



8.15 Generex Biotechnology Corporation



8.16 Transdermal Corp



