Global Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots Market Growth of 30% by 2021: Shortage of Workforce in Healthcare Sector - Research and Markets

The global patient monitoring and assistance robots market to grow at a CAGR of 30.27% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Patient Monitoring and Assistance Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Over the last decade, the use of robots has increased not only in the manufacturing sector but also in the service sector such as healthcare. It has widened the scope of vendors in the robotics sector to increase their portfolio for each sector. Vendors are investigating opportunities to increase their market presence by differentiating their products from their competitors due to intense market competition. This has led vendors to increase their focus on R&D to provide highly customized products of superior quality that can efficiently meet the requirements of customers. Increased R&D by vendors also gives them the opportunity to develop cost-effective products that will boost their competitiveness in the market.



According to the report, a major trend that will impact the growth of the patient monitoring and assistance robotics market is the miniaturization of sensors, which has happened over the years and is expected in the forecast period as well. This miniaturization has led to reduction in costs of sensors and in turn of robots. There have been innovations in mechatronic components as well, which is in tandem with the increased prevalence of information and communications technology (ICT). The software that enhances the capabilities of robotic systems is also more affordable for vendors. As the price of sensors continues to fall, there will be an emergence of more healthcare robots that can work collaboratively with humans to improve logistics, support, and monitoring of patients in healthcare facilities.

