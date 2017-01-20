Energy Regulator Chooses ICIS' UK Gas and Power Data

LONDON, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ICIS data helps Ofgem to make UK wholesale traded markets more widely accessible to energy consumers and stakeholders

British energy regulator Ofgem has chosen ICIS to provide gas and electricity market data for use in its Supplier Cost Index.

Ofgem as a national regulatory authority works to protect the interests of existing and future electricity and gas consumers. Its new index estimates ongoing trends of the main cost elements for suppliers in serving typical domestic consumers.

'We are pleased that Ofgem has once again chosen ICIS as the most trusted source for wholesale gas and electricity data for its new supplier index,' says Rob Kolkman, Managing Director for ICIS.

'ICIS continues to provide robust and transparent price references to energy stakeholders in the UK and across the world.'

Ofgem's new index builds on recommendations made by the Competition and Markets Authority in its Energy Market Investigation, which also selected ICIS data.

ICIS has brought transparency to energy pricing for more than two decades. The market valuations that it produces are widely referenced in wholesale supply contracts, both in the UK and globally.

About ICIS

ICIS is an independent price reporting agency focusing on global energy, petrochemical and fertilizer markets, and we have covered the complex UK electricity market for nearly two decades. Every day, we assess electricity contracts for more than 40 different delivery periods in the UK market alone. The analysis and data that we produce is widely used as a reference price in energy contracts. It is our aim to give companies in global commodities markets a competitive advantage by delivering trusted pricing data, high-value news, analysis and independent consulting, enabling our customers to make better-informed trading and planning decisions. With a global staff of more than 800, ICIS has employees based in Houston, Washington, New York, London, Montpellier, Dusseldorf, Karlsruhe, Milan, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shanghai, Yantai, Tokyo and Perth. ICIS is a division ofReed Business Information, part ofReed Elsevier Plc.

