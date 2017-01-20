Technavio market research analysts forecast the global industrial robotics services marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global industrial robotics services market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global industrial robotics services marketfor 2017-2021. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top six vendors operating in the market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers and key emerging trends which will impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio industrial automation analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global industrial robotics services market:

Surge in the industrial robotics market

Increase in customization of services

Remote services and IoT

Surge in the industrial robotics market

The market is gaining ground not only in developed but also in developing countries. APAC has emerged as the new frontier in the industrial robotics space. The economic growth in this region has paved the way for the industrialization and manufacturing. Industrial robots have assumed the role of the new skilled labor, driven by their precision in executing functions such as welding, cutting, and assembly. In APAC, Technavio expects that majority of the demand will come from automotive, healthcare, F&B, renewable energy, and communication sectors. The governments in the region have formulated favorable policies, which are expected to attract investments to help achieve fast-paced infrastructure development and support industrial robotics.

According to Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch, "As the demand for industrial robotics for manufacturing processes increases, more companies worldwide will avail the industrial robotics services offered by robot manufacturers and system integrators, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Increase in customization of services

In order to improve the delivery of customer services and prolong the existing customer relationships, companies are introducing service agreements that allow for customization of services. The customized service agreements ensure that the service response time is lower than the standard.

"Customized service agreements also ensure that there are more frequent inspections and remedial check-ups of equipment to ensure that there is a reduction in downtime and risk of unplanned stops," says Bharath

Manufacturers are also offering customized services to system integrators through partnership programs. For instance, ABB provides services through its Value Provider Program, which offers technical, application, service, sales and marketing support, training support, and demonstration facilities. It also provides application-specific RobotStudio license for a year to provide software support in designing, simulation, and commissioning the installation of robots.

Remote services and IoT

The increase in availability of remote services by vendors in the market is a major driver. With the adoption of Internet gaining popularity, vendors are modifying their methods of delivering customer services by including more online options that are reliant on the use of the Internet to interact with customers and troubleshoot the issues they face.

For instance, ABB is moving away from the conventional approach of providing break and fix service to incorporate services that are predictive and proactive through the combination of their Remote Service platform and the IoT phenomenon. IoT ensures that remotely located vendors get timely updates about the condition of robots and equipment in real time by monitoring parameters such as temperature, central processing unit (CPU) load, and the number of hours the robot has been active.

