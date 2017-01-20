Industrial Agitators Market Worth 3.86 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report"Industrial Agitators Marketby Mounting (Top Mounted, Side Mounted, Bottom Mounted), Model (Large Tank Agitators, Drum Agitators, Portable Agitators), Form (Solid-Solid, Solid-Liquid, Liquid-Liquid, Liquid-Gas), Component (Heads, Sealing Systems, Impellers), Industry and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 2.56 Billion in 2016 to reach USD 3.86 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.07% between 2016 and 2022.

The growth of this market can be accredited to the capability to offer customized industrial agitators that are user specific and technologically evolved. This helps to improve the manufacturing processes.



Market for top-mounted agitators likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Top-mounted industrial agitators are expected to lead the overall market during the forecast period as they are usually used across all the industries since top-mounted agitators offer considerable advantages such as ease of operation, high level of efficiency, and option of customization. The major applications of top-mounted agitators are digester mixing, biogas, agriculture, and so on.

Chemical industry held the largest share of the industrial agitators market in 2015

The industrial agitators market based on industry is led by the chemicals. A number of chemical manufacturers already have industrial agitators installed, and the industrial and technological enlargement has resulted into increasing demand for application-specific customized industrial agitators. This is one of the major factors driving the growth of the industrial agitators market for the chemical industry.

North America held the largest size of the industrial agitators market in 2015

North America held the largest size of the industrial agitators market in 2015, followed by APAC and Europe. The U.S. accounted for the largest share of the industrial agitators market in North America, followed by Canada and Mexico. The leading position of the market in this region can be attributed to the high demand for industrial agitators due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies across various industries.

The major players operating in this market include Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow, Inc. (U.S.), Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland), Philadelphia Mixing Solutions Ltd. (U.S.), Dynamix Agitators Inc. (Canada), Mixer Direct, Inc. (U.S.), Tacmina Corporation (Japan), Statiflo International Ltd. (U.K.), Ekato Holdings GmbH (Germany), and Silverson Machines Inc. (U.K.), among others.

