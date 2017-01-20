

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House for the first time in a decade, but Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised that Democratic lawmakers will continue to fight.



In an interview of CNN's 'New Day' on Friday, Schumer said Democrats are willing to work with Donald Trump on things they believe in but pledged to fight 'tooth and nail' against the incoming president when he goes against their values.



'I am ready for the fight. I really am. I mean, it's a tremendous responsibility. This president ran an unconventional campaign to say the least,' Schumer said.



'He pleased many people but upset many more, probably, and they're looking to us to hold up that banner and we will,' he added. 'Not just for its own sake. Not to, quote, 'see him fail,' but to hold to the values that so many Americans hold dear.'



Schumer suggested Democrats would begin the fight by pushing back against some of Trump's controversial Cabinet nominees.



The New York Senator told CNN it is too early to tell whether all of Trump's nominees will be confirmed but argued that the Cabinet selection has been a 'disaster' for the president.



Schumer accused Senate Republican leaders of trying to rush through nominees that need scrutiny, noting that some nominees had not filed the paperwork required by the Office of Government Ethics.



However, Schumer said some of Trump's nominees are not controversial, such as retired Marine Corps General James Mattis as Defense Secretary and retired Marine Corps General John Kelly as Homeland Security Secretary.



The Democratic leader said the Senate could vote to confirm Mattis and Kelly as soon as today and suggested the nomination of Congressman Mike Pompeo, R-Kan., as CIA Director would also be voted on in the near future.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX