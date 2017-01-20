Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal myasthenia gravis drugs marketreport. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global myasthenia gravis drugs market is characterized by key companies such as Flamel Technologies, Pfizer, Shire, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, and Grifols. However, these companies face stiff competition from the manufacturers of off-label drugs. Moreover, the availability of substitute therapies such as thymectomy and limited availability of approved therapies will hinder the growth prospects in the market.

"The advances in R&D activities and launch of novel therapies will further increase the competition among vendors. However, the growth rate of the market is likely to increase from the development of drugs with novel mechanisms such as monoclonal antibodies", says Sapna Jha, lead central nervous systemresearch analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that strategic acquisitions are likely to fuel market growth. For instance, in March 2012, Flamel Technologies acquired Eclat Pharmaceuticals and eventually capitalized on the pipeline of myasthenia gravis to launch Bloxiverz. With this acquisition, Flamel Technologies became one of the leading vendors in the market. Also, in January 2016, Shire completed the acquisition of Dyax Corp. to expand its portfolio of IVIg.

Technavio's findings on the top vendors:

Flamel Technologies

Flamel Technologies is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of niche brands and generic products. A key product of the company is Bloxiverz a cholinesterase inhibitor, which is used to reverse the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery. The drug is also used for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

F. Hoffmann-La Roche is a healthcare company that operates through two business lines: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company leverages its core products, Rituxan and CellCept, to generate substantial revenue. CellCept is indicated for the treatment of myasthenia gravis. The drug is jointly developed by the company and Aspreva Pharmaceuticals.

Grifols

Grifols develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of plasma derivative products. It specializes in offering infusion solutions, medical devices, nutrition products, diagnostic instrumentation, and reagents for hospitals and clinics. The company leverages its key product, Gamimune, for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

Pfizer

Pfizer is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that produces, manufactures, and develops a wide range of pharmaceutical products for various therapy areas including arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and respiratory issues. The company leverages its leading myasthenia drug, Medrol, to generate substantial revenue.

Shire

Shire is a global biotechnology company that focuses on serving individuals affected by rare diseases and highly specialized conditions. The company leverages its key drug, Gammagard, which contains immunoglobulin antibodies, to protect the body against infection. This drug is primarily indicated for the treatment of individuals with primary deficiency. The product is also used for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of branded, generic pharmaceutical, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. It specializes in dermatology, eye health, consumer health, and neurology. Mestinon and Prostigmin are two key products of the company which is used for the treatment of myasthenia gravis.

