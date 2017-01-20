Der bisherige Immobilienmogul Donald Trump hat am Freitag in Washington den Amtseid als US-Präsident geleistet. Trump sagte die laut US-Verfassung vorgegebenen Worte: "I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Mit "So help me God" fügte er die nicht zwingend vorgeschriebene religiöse Bekräftigung zu. Um 12 Uhr Ortszeit (18 Uhr deutscher Zeit) beginnt offiziell die Amtszeit Trumps. Die dts Nachrichtenagentur sendet in Kürze weitere Details.